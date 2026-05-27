What’s the tick forecast?

Not all species of ticks carry disease, but of the species that do, infection rates are increasing. More than half of the adult ticks sent in through the Marshfield Research Institute’s Tick Inventory via Citizen Science (TICS) project tested positive for the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, transmitted by Ixodes scapularis, or deer tick.

Health professionals are also monitoring Powassan virus — rare but dangerous, transmitted by the deer tick and found in Wisconsin — and alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy triggered by bites from the range-expanding Amblyomma americanum, or lone star tick, among others.

As part of a weekly educational seminar series for faculty in the Department of Medicine, Voss discussed a recent case of alpha-gal that took months to diagnose. Her colleagues were shocked to learn that the lone star tick was in Wisconsin.

“My takeaway is that we need to have the lone star tick and alpha-gal syndrome, which is tricky to diagnose, on our radar now,” she said.

Voss said she would welcome a detailed Wisconsin dashboard like the one Uelmen is developing.

“Knowing what new tick species are emerging in our geographical area would be extremely helpful.”

While native ticks such as the deer tick and Dermacentor variabilis, or dog tick, have always been present in the state, their numbers are increasing and their ranges are shifting, likely due to climate change and human-driven alterations to their hosts’ habitats.

Uelmen characterized Dane County as a frontier, sandwiched between southern ticks (such as the lone star tick) migrating north and northern ticks (such as the native deer tick) migrating south.

“It’s all changing quickly,” Uelmen said. “The lone star tick historically ranged from the Southeast up to New Jersey, as well as the Gulf Coast and Texas. In the last dozen years, it has established across the Northeast and Midwest, including central and northern Illinois. While there is no evidence that the lone star tick is established in Wisconsin, we need to stay vigilant. Where are these invasive tick species going next? At what rates? These are some questions we want to answer through our project.”

Uelmen’s team plans to distribute tick collection kits from the Marshfield TICS project, a successful citizen science effort. The kits, which will be available soon at the UW Arboretum Visitor’s Center, allow hikers to send ticks they find to the Marshfield Research Institute for analysis, adding to the data bank.

“Citizen scientists can provide researchers with an enormous amount of information,” said Uelmen. “In the process, people become more educated, which is good for public health.”

Uelmen’s team also plans to partner with the Great Lakes Intertribal Epidemiological Council.

“For so many tribal nations, the land is vital to who they are,” he said. “Potentially they are some of the most exposed populations when it comes to tick-borne diseases.”

The research team will share surveys with tribal communities and hold workshops where UW scientists and tribal members exchange knowledge about tick ecology, tick dispersal and tick-borne diseases.

Ultimately, the project aims to give Wisconsin residents clearer, more timely information about the risks in their area. Uelmen hopes people educate themselves, rather than panic. Voss takes a similar approach with patients.

“We want you to be outside — it’s good for you!” she said. “But be aware that ticks are everywhere and check yourself carefully after each outing.”