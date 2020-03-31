Wisconsin Partnership Program announces $1.5 million in COVID-19 grant funding

A new funding opportunity from the Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health will help researchers and community organizations respond to the immediate challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program has released the COVID-19 response request for proposals (RfP) to support innovative, promising strategies that aim to lessen the health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin.

apankratz2@wisc.edu “Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Robert N. Golden, MD, dean of the School of Medicine and Public Health. “The Wisconsin Partnership Program, which was created to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin, is eager to support the efforts of UW-Madison researchers and community organizations as they respond to this devastating public health crisis.”

The COVID-19 Response Grant Program provides a strategic, flexible, rapid-response mechanism to support projects that aim to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin by lessening the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic through scientific, medical or public health approaches and through community-led efforts, with a special emphasis on highly vulnerable populations.

This new program seeks proposals that would take immediate action to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin Partnership Program will provide up to $1.5 million in total awards, directing $750,000 to support community-led projects and $750,000 to support projects led by UW-Madison researchers. Award amounts will range between $25,000 and $150,000, for a duration of up to 12 months. The exact number of awards will be determined based upon the merit of the proposals received and the funding amount requested by successful applicants.

Applications are due April 15, 2020, and awarded projects are expected to begin May 1, 2020. A future funding cycle for the COVID-19 Response Request for Proposals will be considered as the pandemic evolves.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health is committed to improving health and advancing health equity through investments in community partnerships, education and research. The Wisconsin Partnership Program was established at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health in 2004, through an endowment gift from Blue Cross Blue Shield United of Wisconsin’s conversion to a stock insurance corporation. To date, the Wisconsin Partnership Program has awarded more than 500 research, education and community partnership grants totaling more than $245 million to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin.