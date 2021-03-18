Wisconsin Partnership Program announces grant program for UW–Madison researchers addressing COVID-19 impacts

The Wisconsin Partnership Program at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health has announced an additional $1.2 million in COVID-19 Response grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Research and Education Grant Program.

apankratz2@wisc.edu Through the new grant program, the Partnership Education and Research Committee will allocate up to $1.2 million to support innovative research and education projects to fight COVID-19 now and address health consequences of the pandemic, which are likely to persist for years to come. Grants will be awarded for up to $200,000 over one or two years. Letters of intent are due April 8, 2021. The committee anticipates funding up to six grants.

The COVID-19 Response Research and Education Grant Program will prioritize, but is not limited to, the following topics:

addressing the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 among racial and ethnic minorities and vulnerable populations

addressing mental, behavioral or physical health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic

testing and surveillance to support efforts to prevent cases and spread of COVID-19

The new COVID-19 Response Research and Education Grant program builds upon the Wisconsin Partnership Program’s initial COVID-19 Response Grant Program, which, to date, has awarded more than $3 million in grants to support community organizations and UW faculty in addressing the immediate health challenges of the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Partnership Program is an endowment within the UW School of Medicine and Public Health committed to improving health and advancing health equity through investments in community partnerships, education and research. It was established in 2004 through an unprecedented gift as part of the conversion of Blue Cross and Blue Shield United of Wisconsin to a stock insurance corporation. To date, the Wisconsin Partnership Program has awarded more than 500 research, education and community partnership grants totaling more than $245 million to improve the health of the people of Wisconsin.