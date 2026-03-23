Sweet Success: UW medical students celebrate Match Day

Helia Gagnon, family medicine

When she arrived at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, Helia Gagnon drew on some lessons remembered from her freshman year at Yale University, where she felt ill at ease until she met other first-generation, low-income (FGLI) students like herself and eventually became a mentor to them. Knowing how “imposter syndrome” can afflict these students, Gagnon helped found an FGLI organization within the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Gagnon, who grew up in Shawano County, also volunteered with the Voluntary Income Tax Assistance Program. Most Saturdays during tax season, she is at the Madison Central Library helping prepare tax returns for free for qualifying taxpayers.

“I found it really fulfilling to give back to other people who were low-income like me,” she said. “I wanted to continue that in my future by finding a career where I could serve people.”

Gagnon matched into family medicine in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

Hunter Bay and Tricia Siy, internal medicine

Hunter Bay and Tricia Siy come from very different backgrounds. Bay, the first in his family to graduate from college, grew up near the Chequamegon National Forest in far northern Wisconsin, where his father is a logger. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard, taught high school biology, and worked as an emergency medical technician before entering medical school. Siy, who grew up in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, comes from a family of physicians. Her grandparents emigrated from the Philippines for medical training at several Midwestern medical schools.

They met during the first weeks of medical school. On her walk to school, Siy was saddened to see a gardener ripping out geraniums that were still blooming and asked if she could have them. But that left her holding an armful of muddy plants with class starting soon. Along came Bay, who gallantly produced a plastic bag from his backpack and helped her tote the plants up the street.

The two started dating, attended lectures together, and married over Thanksgiving weekend this past year, with a larger ceremony planned for later. Both found their calling in internal medicine.

“They tell you to ‘find your people,’ and the internal medicine folks were definitely my people,” Siy said.

During medical school, Siy volunteered with Madison Street Medicine, a local nonprofit that develops programming and services to fill gaps in access to health care and housing in the Madison area. She learned a lot about “meeting people where they are.”

Bay, a graduate of the Wisconsin Academy of Rural Medicine (WARM), a program focused on training doctors to practice in rural settings, is drawn to cardiology and rural medicine.

Both matched into internal medicine at UW Hospitals and Clinics. Where the couple lands after residency will be a matter of compromise.

“I’m trying to get her to go as far north as possible,” Bay joked.

Megan Baughman, orthopedic surgery

While Match Day is a big event for all medical students, Megan Baughman has another important date circled on her calendar: March 29. That’s the due date for her first baby, a son she will welcome to the world with husband Hayden Baughman. The last day of her final orthopedics rotation is March 27.

“We are cutting it very close,” she said. “It’s been a whirlwind.”

Baughman’s final year of medical school coincided with pregnancy milestones. She found out she was pregnant while rotating at Mayo Clinic, and subsequent rotations took her to Iowa and Minnesota before she could return home. She said that having a child on the way shaped the way she evaluated future residency programs. Baughman matched into orthopedic surgery at UW Hospitals and Clinics.

Baughman, who has an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering, had planned to be an engineer, but found herself more drawn to patients than devices. UW–Madison was her first choice for residency and keeps her close to family: her sister is a nurse, and her brother-in-law is a resident in plastic surgery, both at UW Hospitals and Clinics.

“Orthopedic surgeons have an amazing impact on people’s lives,” she said. “That was the biggest factor for me in deciding on a specialty. To be able to put people back in motion, relieve their pain, and help them return to the activities that give their lives meaning is incredibly rewarding and something I can’t wait to be a part of.”

Explore photos from past Match Days on the Wisconsin Medical Alumni Association website.

Photos by Media Solutions