Medical students celebrate a star-studded Match Day 2025

Sonam Dolma and Takwa Yasser Salem served as the lead student planners for Match Day 2025 through their roles as class co-presidents. They say the theme added extra pizzazz to the annual event.

“We wanted our class to feel like the celebrities of the day,” said Salem, who matched into internal medicine at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. “Whether the outcome was exactly what you hoped for or something different, we all worked so hard to get to this point. This highlights the camaraderie our class has had since our very beginning of medical school.”

Dolma also matched into internal medicine at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. She and Salem were both drawn to the specialty’s flexible career options. Dolma, too, was moved by her peers’ camaraderie throughout the week leading up to Match Day.

“We are on this journey together and we wish to continue that support into our careers,” said Dolma. “This week I saw what our medical students do best in what can be a stressful time, coming together and supporting their friends and peers so we can celebrate our success together.”

The celebration included faculty emcees serving as comedic hosts and remarks from Dean Robert N. Golden, MD, as well as student and faculty speakers. For Golden, the event held special significance, as it would be the last one he would preside over as dean of the school. Golden will return to the faculty on May 15 when Nita Ahuja, MD, MBA, FACS, becomes the school’s new dean and vice chancellor for medical affairs. As one of the longest-serving medical school deans in North America, 2025 marked Golden’s 19th Match Day at the school.

“I can’t think of a better time to start your residency and career as a physician,” Golden told the students. “Your rapidly growing knowledge base, coupled with your embrace of the humanistic aspects of medicine and public health, and accompanied by the promise of evolving technologies, will allow you to have an enormous impact and benefit for the patients, families and communities that you serve.