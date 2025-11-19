Train for the job you want

In August, the student-led Family Medicine Interest Group was named a 2025 Program of Excellence by the American Academy of Family Physicians, recognized for its programming that promotes professional development and offers exposure to the specialty. Through annual events like the Procedures Fair and the Basic Life Support in Obstetrics course, as well as novel events such as a gun safety workshop, the Family Medicine Interest Group aims to inspire students to pursue a specialty that they might otherwise overlook.

More than 50 active medical student organizations help fulfill the School of Medicine and Public Health’s aim to build community and encourage a broad range of educational opportunities. Under that umbrella are the interest groups, from anesthesiology to urology, that help students understand more about a particular specialty area. Also included are advocacy and support groups, which help build a sense of belonging within the school. Community service programs, such as Doctors Ought to Care (DOC) and MEDiC, have a broader aim: to involve students in community-focused work that furthers the Wisconsin Idea.

A brain in the hand

Medical students who volunteer for DOC, an interest group dedicated to working with young people to promote healthy lifestyles, visit classrooms and make presentations targeted to different age groups. They introduce elementary students to the human body — bringing organs like the brain, spleen and heart into the classroom — while their presentations for middle and high school students focus on how behavior can influence health. DOC volunteers may display organs damaged from behaviors like smoking or cocaine use.

“When you are holding an organ in your hand, you realize how fragile the human body is, and that your choices have long-term impacts,” said Gordy Thompson, one of DOC’s student leaders.